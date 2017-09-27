Japan demands Pyeongchang organizers fix website map

TOKYO — Japan has demanded that Pyeongchang 2018 organizers correct a map on its official website which had Japan missing.

The Japan Sports Agency says it spotted the problem Wednesday, after receiving a number of calls from the public. It said it demanded a correction via the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo.

The world map on "Dream Program" section of the website has since been corrected.

Agency official Masahide Katsumata said Japan was omitted from the map early Wednesday when he checked it.