Ducati rider Dovizioso wins MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan

MOTEGI, Japan — Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso edged championship leader Marc Marquez to win the MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan on Sunday.

Dovizioso clocked a time of 47 minutes, 14.236 seconds at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit to beat Repsol Honda rider Marquez by 0.249 seconds. Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci was third, 10.557 seconds off the pace.

With three races left, Marquez leads Dovizioso by 11 points in the overall season standings.

Suzuki riders Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins were fourth and fifth, respectively. Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro was sixth ahead of pole sitter Johann Zarco on a Yamaha.