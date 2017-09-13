Kershaw helps Dodgers end 11-game skid, clinch playoff spot

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw pitched Los Angeles to its first win in nearly two weeks, helping the Dodgers clinch a playoff berth by beating the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night to snap an 11-game losing streak that was the club's worst since moving to the West Coast.

Kershaw (17-3) tied Milwaukee's Zach Davies for the major league in wins.

Kenley Jansen got four outs for his 37th save but allowed three straight singles with one out in the ninth to face a bases-loaded jam. He struck out Buster Posey and Nick Hundley to end it. Los Angeles catcher Yasmani Grandal pumped his right fist and Jansen pounded his chest as the Dodgers hustled out of their dugout.

Justin Turner hit a key RBI double in the eighth and Chase Utley homered leading off the fourth, splashing into the water of McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall for the first time in his career — the 41st ever by an opposing hitter.