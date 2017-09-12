Urena hits walkoff RBI single to lift Jays to win

Biagini pitched a career-high eight innings, allowing two runs and six hits with two strikeouts and zero walks. He threw just 88 pitches, 63 for strikes.

"It's been a frustrating season for me because I've been a lot less consistent than I would have liked to be," Biagini said. "A game like this was almost really frustrating because it was not quite enough.

"I think that when you're cruising along and you have it turn like that really quickly, it eats at you a little bit."

Dylan Bundy started for Baltimore, allowing a run and five hits over six solid innings. He also walked one and struck out eight.

Smoak gave Toronto a 1-0 lead by hitting a long double to right field to score Maile from first base in the third inning. Maile reached on a leadoff single, his fourth hit in eight at-bats.

Maile has two RBIs in his last three games after recording just one in his previous 19.

"Overall I'm putting more A-swings on the ball," Maile said of his approach at the plate. "I'm not really getting cheated like I was earlier this year. I'm pretty happy about that."

Bundy retired seven straight after Smoak's run-scoring double in the third inning before running into a jam in the sixth with a leadoff single and a walk. But the Baltimore right-hander struck out Jose Bautista and Kendrys Morales, then got a pop fly from Pillar to end the inning.

The Blue Jays had the tying and go-ahead runs on first and second with one out in the eighth. But Bautista popped out and Morales struck out to end the threat.

Toronto hit four balls to the warning track over the first four innings that were caught by Orioles outfielders — three by centre-fielder Adam Jones.

NOTES: The Blue Jays reinstated catcher Russell Martin (oblique) off the disabled list before the game. ... Toronto closes its series against the Orioles Wednesday night. Marcus Stroman (11-7, 3.18 earned-run average) will start for the Blue Jays. Kevin Gausman (10-10, 4.99 ERA) counters for Baltimore.

By Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press