Big shots by Gamel, Seager push Mariners past Rangers 10-3

Miguel Gonzalez (7-11), pulled after Seager's homer, made his second start overall and first at home for the Rangers since being acquired Aug. 31 from the Chicago White Sox. He allowed seven runs and seven hits while recording only seven outs.

"Seems like most everything is one-sided for him right now, allowing hitters to eliminate one side of the plate," manager Jeff Banister said.

Willie Calhoun, the prized prospect the Rangers got when they traded Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, had an RBI single in his first major league at-bat. The Rangers purchased his contract from Triple-A Round Rock early in the day.

"That was fun. I definitely enjoyed it. I can't even soak it in yet," said Calhoun, who finished 1 for 4. "It's an unreal feeling and to be able to do that is really cool."

DOUBLING UP

Mitch Haniger's double in the sixth was his 20th of the season. That made him the seventh Mariners player with at least 20 doubles. ... Haniger's double hit about a foot from the top of the 14-foot wall in the left-field corner. He scored when Robinson Cano followed with a double off the very top of the 8-foot wall in right-centre, a play that umpires looked at on replay to make sure it wasn't a home run.

SHORT HOPS

Banister was ejected from the game in the fourth by home plate umpire Jeff Nelson after voicing his displeasure from the dugout about the umpire's strike zone after Ryan Rua was out on a called third strike. ... Six Mariners had multiple hits. Gamel and Cano each had three. ... All 10 of Texas' hits were singles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre (left hamstring strain) was activated from the DL, even though he hasn't run since getting hurt Aug. 31. It was still unclear when the newest member of the 3,000-hit club might be available to play again this season, if at all. ... Keone Kela (right shoulder soreness), who last pitched Aug. 4, was reinstated from the DL.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Mike Leake has won both of starts for Seattle since being acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 30.

Rangers: Martin Perez (12-10) has won seven consecutive starts, one short of the Rangers club record set by Kenny Rogers in 2005.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press