Phillies beat Marlins 9-8 in 15 innings

Giancarlo Stanton didn't have much of an impact at the plate, going 1 for 6 with a single, however, he did have three outfield assists - including the play at the plate that nailed Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth. It was the second time this season that an outfielder had three assists in a game against the Phillies.

Realmuto had two RBI doubles, each scoring Justin Bour on plays at the plate when Phillies starting catcher Jorge Alfaro couldn't handle relay throws from shortstop Freddy Galvis.

Derek Dietrich hit his 15th homer of the season for the Marlins to start a four-run fifth inning off Phillies starter Nick Pivetta.

It was another rough outing for Pivetta who allowed seven runs and eight hits in five innings and saw his ERA climb to 6.75.

Dee Gordon had three hits for Miami extending his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: C Andrew Knapp was activated from the 10-day DL Tuesday, but didn't see any action. He hasn't played since Aug. 3 with a broken right hand. The Phillies also transitioned RHP Zach Eflin to the 60-day DL (right shoulder strain) and called up RHP Victor Arano, who made his major league debut in relief.

WEEKEND UNCERTAINTY

The Marlins are unsure if their series this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, scheduled for Marlins Park, will take place at their home stadium. The stadium suffered minor roof damage from Hurricane Irma, but that's not the cause for concern. The state of the neighbourhood surrounding the stadium is currently an issue, including some locations without electricity. That and the ability to staff the series with local police and firefighters could be problematic. The team expects a final decision Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (9-8, 3.95) makes his fifth start of the season against Philadelphia. He is 3-1 against them but struggled his last time against them despite the win, allowing four runs and nine hits in five innings.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (10-10, 3.71) faces his 2017 nemesis. The Marlins have clobbered Nola, who has lost each of his three starts against them with a 10.67 ERA. Take away his starts against Miami and Nola has a 2.96 ERA for the season.

By Anthony Sanfilippo, The Associated Press