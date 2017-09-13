LEADING OFF: Indians go for 21st straight; Rays head home

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

___

BLACKJACK

The amazing Indians go for their 21st straight victory when right-hander Mike Clevinger, who hasn't allowed a run in his past three outings, faces the Detroit Tigers in a 12:10 p.m. start. Cleveland can tie the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest winning streak in major league history. The record is 26 in a row by the 1916 New York Giants. Closing in on their second consecutive AL Central crown, the Indians ran their incredible string to 20 games Tuesday night, beating Detroit 2-0 behind Corey Kluber (16-4) to match the American League mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics. Cleveland's streak began on Aug. 24 in Boston.

HOMEWARD BOUND

Tampa Bay right-hander Chris Archer (9-9) faces the Yankees in the matinee finale of a series relocated to the Mets' home ballpark in New York because of Hurricane Irma. Immediately following the game, the Rays fly back to Florida for firsthand looks at the storm damage. No word yet from Major League Baseball if Boston and Tampa Bay will play at Tropicana Field on Friday night as scheduled — the Rays expect to host the three-game set, but it could be reconfigured to give them an extra day off to handle personal matters.

POWER COMPANY

Minnesota looks to keep up its home run barrage when it hosts another interleague game against San Diego. The wild card-hopeful Twins hit a season-high seven home runs Tuesday night, setting a Target Field record for one game, during a 16-0 rout of the Padres. Jason Castro connected twice and the Twins set a big league mark by going deep in each of the first seven innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. On the mound for Minnesota will be Ervin Santana (15-7, 3.45 ERA), who pitched a shutout in San Diego on Aug. 2.

LESTER IS MORE

With the Cubs holding a slim lead over St. Louis and Milwaukee in the NL Central, veteran lefty Jon Lester (10-7, 4.35 ERA) looks for his third straight win when Chicago hosts Matt Harvey (5-4, 5.82 ERA) and the depleted Mets. The defending World Series champions had lost three in a row and six of eight before Tuesday night's 8-3 victory over New York.