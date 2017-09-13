Verlander leads Astros to skid-snapping 1-0 win over Angels

Phillips and manager Mike Scioscia vehemently argued that Correa had nudged Phillips off the bag, to no avail.

"I'm not mad about it, because I would have done the same thing," said Phillips, the veteran second baseman. "I fell for my own trick. He just did a smart play, and that changed the whole game."

Giles then got Trout on a grounder to complete his 30th save in 34 chances.

NEW GUYS

Justin Upton went 0 for 3 and Phillips was 2 for 4 in their home debuts for the Angels, who acquired both veterans in trades right before the start of their just-completed road trip.

"It was great to play at home for the first time with these guys," said Phillips, who already found a house near the beach to enjoy September with his family.

GOOD START

Garrett Richards (0-1) pitched five innings of four-hit ball in his second start back from a five-month injury absence for the Angels.

The right-hander yielded one run on three singles in the second, but faced no other trouble while striking out four. His first appearance at the Big A since April 25, 2016, was another solid step on his road back from arm injuries that have derailed his past two seasons.

"He spent the pitches that he was allotted," Scioscia said. "We were thrilled he could get us through five innings."

Richards missed 135 games with a biceps strain after making one start in April. He made only six starts in 2016 before tearing a ligament in his right elbow, but he avoided Tommy John surgery with rehabilitation — only to experience more arm woes this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday after he reported arm fatigue during pregame throwing. McCullers was supposed to make his second start back from a monthlong absence due to a back injury.

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney will miss at least one start with an "impingement" in his shoulder, Scioscia said. Heaney missed most of the past two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery, returning to the rotation five starts ago.

UP NEXT

Astros: Mike Fiers (8-9, 4.87 ERA) will get the spot start to fill in for McCullers. Fiers has made 27 starts this season, but lost his spot in the rotation last week with Verlander's arrival and the return of McCullers from the disabled list.

Angels: Tyler Skaggs (1-5, 4.86) returned from the disabled list last month and has gone 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA. He hasn't won since April 22, but the Angels must hope he gets it going to help a depleted rotation.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press