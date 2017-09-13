Suicide bomber kills 3 outside Afghan cricket stadium

KABUL — A suicide bomber struck outside a cricket stadium during a match in Afghanistan's capital Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding 12 others, officials said.

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said hundreds of people were inside watching a match when the bomber struck outside the gates where security guards were searching people.

Health Ministry official Mohammad Salim Rasouli confirmed the death toll and said at least 12 people, including two children, were wounded.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.