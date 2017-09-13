TORONTO — The newly promoted Toronto Wolfpack have beefed up their roster for life in the second-tier of English rugby league, signing four players with some heavyweight credentials.

Fresh off winning the Kingstone Press League 1 title to secure promotion, the Wolfpack have added Australians Dave Taylor and Josh McCrone, Albanian-born Olsi Krasniqi and Fiji international Ashton Sims for next season's campaign in the second-tier Championship.

As a fully professional side, the Wolfpack (19-1-1) steamrollered their semi-pro opposition in starting life in the third tier. But coach Paul Rowley, who has had to come up with 13 starters plus a four-man bench each outing — did it with a small squad of some 22 players due to a tight budget this season.

Rowley estimates he will need eight or nine more players next season in the Championship, where fully pro teams will be the norm. Work on adding to the roster has been going on for months.