A quick look at the Saddledome vs. other rinks

The Calgary Flames' arena situation is suddenly up in the air after team president Ken King announced this week the club is pulling out of talks with the city.

King says the owners feel they can't make a deal on a new rink because negotiations have been unproductive amid a municipal election campaign.

The 34-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome is the second-oldest arena in the NHL.

Here is a look at how the facility built for the 1988 Winter Olympics stacks up against Canada's other arenas as well as the oldest and newest buildings in the league: