House that Gretzky built closing its doors

EDMONTON — The house that Gretzky built is closing its doors.

Edmonton city councillors have unanimously approved a plan to shutter Northlands Coliseum on Jan. 1, 2018.

Councillors say it's the best use of tax dollars for the rink, which lost its prime tenant, the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, when the team moved to the new downtown Rogers Place last year.

The circular, concrete Coliseum, located in the city's north end, was the site of the great Oiler teams of the 1980s and played host to some of the signature scoring moments of one of the NHL's greatest players, Wayne Gretzky.

It was opened in November 1974 for the Oilers when the team was in the World Hockey Association.

The high point came a decade later, on May 19, 1984, when Dave Lumley fired the puck into an empty net to seal the Oilers' win over the New York Islanders for Edmonton's first Stanley Cup.

By The Canadian Press