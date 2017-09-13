Blackjack!!: Indians set AL record with 21st straight win

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game on Wednesday, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, to set a AL winning-streak record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many consecutive games.

Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer off Buck Farmer (4-3) and Mike Clevinger (10-5) won his fourth straight start as the Indians matched the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest streak since 1900. The run has put Cleveland within five wins of catching the 1916 New York Giants, who won 26 straight without a loss but whose century-old mark includes a tie.

The Indians haven't lost in 20 days, and they've rarely been challenged during a late-season run. However, they had to overcome a costly error and rely on their bullpen to hold off the Tigers, who closed within 4-3.

Roberto Perez added a homer in the seventh and four Cleveland relievers finished, with Cody Allen getting his 27th save.