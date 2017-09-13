Rookie prop Hames to start for NZ against South Africa

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Prop Kane Hames will start a test for the first time after being drafted into the All Blacks lineup for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa as an injury replacement for Joe Moody.

Moody suffered a dislocated shoulder during last weekend's 39-22 win over Argentina and the All Blacks selectors have decided to promote Hames directly into the starting lineup, leaving the veteran loosehead Wyatt Crockett on the bench.

The selectors have also moved to recall several frontline players for the clash with the Springboks, who are unbeaten in the Rugby Championship this season, after using an inexperienced lineup against Argentina.

Lock Sam Whitelock and flankers Sam Cane and Liam Squire rejoin the forwards for the test at Auckland's North Harbour Stadium while scrumhalf Aaron Smith, winger Rieko Ioane and centre Ryan Crotty rejoin the backs.