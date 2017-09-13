Kane double gives Tottenham win over Dortmund in CL opener

LONDON — Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham opened its Champions League campaign by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday, overwhelming last season's quarterfinalist with a formidable attacking display.

It gave Tottenham only its third victory in 13 matches in a decade at Wembley Stadium which is the north London club's temporary home for the season while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

"I hope it stops the talk about a hoodoo (at Wembley)," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "To build that confidence and trust at Wembley I think is so important ... and the perception in future."

Tottenham only won once here last season in the group stage — against CSKA Moscow — when its hopes of advancing were already over. But Kane's double after Son Heung-min's opener will give Tottenham hope it can progress this season from one of the toughest groups. Holder Real Madrid beat Cypriot champion APOEL 3-0 in the other game in Group H.

The only setback for Tottenham was finishing with 10 men after Jan Vertonghen was dismissed after a challenge for catching Mario Goetze in the face with a swinging arm. A ban could follow for the centre back.

But to start rectifying a wretched record at Wembley required something special quickly. For Son, that was scoring Tottenham's quickest goal in a Champions League game after four minutes.

Kane released Son to attack down the left flank and the South Korean, filling in for the suspended Dele Alli, weaved past captain Sokratis Papastathopoulos before beating goalkeeper Roman Buerki at his near post.

The lead only lasted seven minutes.

Andriy Yarmolenko played a one-two with Shinji Kagawa before curling in the equalizer on his full debut after being signed to replace Ousmane Dembele, who was sold to Barcelona last month.

All that good work counted for nothing when Tottenham restored its lead in the 15th minute. Once again Dortmund was carved apart down the left flank. Once again Buerki was beaten at his near post.