Dismal opener has Colts contemplating Week 2 changes

So as Andrew Luck continues recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, Pagano must make a tough call: Stick with the winless veteran or try the newcomer who's still learning the playbook and putting names and faces together in the locker room?

"I'd love to start, but that's his (Pagano's) decision and I'm a team guy," said Tolzien, who is 0-3-1 in NFL starts.

Brissett and Tolzien both said Wednesday they have not been told who will start against the Cardinals (0-1).

Pagano didn't drop any hints, either, implying he's likely to keep the choice under wraps until kickoff.

One certainty: Whoever starts will be playing behind a different offensive line.

Right tackle Denzelle Good went on injured reserve Wednesday with an damaged ligament in his wrist. Pagano did not provide a timetable for Good's return.

If the Colts follow the depth chart, second-year lineman Le'Raven Clark would make his fourth career start. But Clark failed to win the job in training camp.

Other options include using backup lineman Joe Haeg, who started eight games at right tackle as a rookie in 2016, or moving left guard Jeremy Vujnovich to tackle, where he played some during the preseason. The problem is Vujnovich also is dealing with an ankle injury.

"We're down some numbers, but we're fortunate these guys have played multiple spots," Pagano said.

What other changes could be in the works?

With Good going on injured reserve, the Colts re-signed veteran linebacker Sean Spence as they try to generate a pass rush that seemed almost nonexistent against the Rams.

"I think the run defence was a bright spot, holding a back like (Todd) Gurley to 40 yards or whatever," defensive tackle Henry Anderson said. "But as a front, we've got to do a better job putting pressure on the quarterback."

Pagano isn't changing his approach. He's still preaching about ball security and third-down conversions, limiting big plays and getting takeaways.

He just wants his longtime friend, Arizona coach Bruce Arians, to work overtime in Sunday's chess match.

"Both guys will get reps just like they did last week. We'll work both guys in," Pagano said, creating confusion about how he'd split up the snaps at practice this week. "You have to be (confused) right now. Bear with me. You understand why."

NOTES: Indy also has signed linebacker Johnathan Calvin and receiver Devin Lucien to the practice squad after releasing receiver Fred Brown and safety Ronald Martin.

