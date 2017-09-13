Irish soccer opens match-fixing investigation over friendly

DUBLIN — The Football Association of Ireland has opened a match-fixing investigation and provided details of the allegations to police.

The FAI says the alleged fixing concerned a friendly between League of Ireland Premier Division club Bray Wanderers and second-tier side Waterford on Friday.

The federation says "upon receipt of a complaint the FAI notified An Garda Siochanna (police) and the association has now launched an investigation into alleged breaches of FAI Rules."

By The Associated Press