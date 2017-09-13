Young DB Hobbs setting tone for surprising Illini defence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In his first season at Illinois, defensive back Nate Hobbs missed the majority of training camp while recovering from mono. His lack of practice time hasn't translated into a lack of production.

Hobbs had a team-high six tackles in his first career start over the weekend as the Illini beat Western Kentucky 20-7. He also broke up a pass.

"They just threw me in the fire," Hobbs said. "I knew I had to leave my mark."

Hobbs was one of seven true freshman to start against WKU, the most in school history.

Despite the inexperience, coach Lovie Smith's team showed a lot more synergy on defence than it did in Week One. In the season-opening victory over Ball State, the Cardinals converted 12 of 21 third downs. But against the Hilltoppers - who led the country in scoring last season at 45.5 points per game - the Illini allowed only two third down conversions on 12 attempts.

Smith said he saw a lot of growth in his players in just seven days, and that they were motivated by unfavourable predictions of the game's outcome.

"To be underdogs at home, you have to stand up to that and our guys did," Smith said. "(They) really took it to heart."

To Hobbs, the game wasn't just about being overlooked. It was also about facing a program he once envisioned himself playing for.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Hobbs led his high school to a 10-3 record in his final season and did so in a variety of ways. On offence, he recorded five touchdown receptions, while on defence he scored twice - once on a fumble recovery and once on an interception. He also scored on two punt returns and returned one kickoff for a TD.

His versatility garnered him scholarship offers and he settled on playing for the Hilltoppers. Just over month after his commitment, coach Jeff Brohm left to take over at Purdue. Hobbs reopened his recruitment and accepted a late offer from Illinois, noting the coaching staff's NFL experience as a big factor in his decision.