NASCAR drivers say ambulances have been issue all season

Martin Truex Jr. still disagrees with the late caution call that cost him a win at Richmond. After talking to NASCAR, the regular-season champion hopes officiating won't be a problem in the playoffs, which begin this weekend at Chicagoland.

"I think for the most part of the season, they've been consistent, not jumping on every hot dog wrapper for a caution," Truex said. "I thought Saturday night at Richmond was a departure from what we've seen really the last five or six months."

Truex had the win in hand when Derrike Cope hit the wall with three laps remaining. NASCAR called a caution, the race went into overtime, and Truex was involved in an accident. Days later, Truex still does not believe Cope's contact with the wall warranted the flag.

"Somebody just jumped the gun on that one," he said. "There was no legitimate reason for a caution. Wouldn't matter if it happened before or not. For me, I felt like there was no reason for a caution at all."

NASCAR has admitted it had a rough night at Richmond in the scoring tower.

Truex also referenced a Twitter post from Dale Earnhardt Jr. this week that pointed out that Carl Edwards retired shortly after a questionable caution call led to Edwards not winning the championship last November.

"Dale Jr.'s tweet this week about Carl Edwards, his championship going away last year for a caution, it's hard not to think about that," Truex said. "If we're in that same situation at Homestead and that happens, what happened to us Saturday night, that would be really, really hard to take. They just need to make sure they're consistent and make the right call when the pressure's on. I mean, that's their job."

NEW PIT CREW

Joe Gibbs Racing has given Kyle Busch a new pit crew for the playoffs.

The team moved Busch's crew to Daniel Suarez's car this week because Suarez did not make the playoffs. Busch will use Suarez's crew for the next 10 races.

"When you're in a performance-based business, it comes down to performance," Busch said. "For us and Joe Gibbs Racing, everybody on the whole organization kind of decided that it was a necessary change to give ourselves the best opportunity to go race for a championship. We felt like we were a little bit short there with the pit crew."

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press