A Tampa homecoming for Bears quarterback Mike Glennon

The Tampa experience could play a role in the game in another respect. It's made Glennon a source for information on the Bucs this week at Halas Hall.

"Mike's experience does help, and it helped in the Atlanta game," Bears offensive co-ordinator Dowell Loggains said. "He had a lot of great ideas and great thoughts on those guys (Atlanta) and he had success against those guys in the past."

Glennon's memories of the Bucs are fresh, and possibly more relevant because Tampa Bay hasn't played a game since he left after Hurricane Irma forced postponement of the season opener with Miami.

"I was going against them with scout team every day last year," Glennon said. "It was the first year (defensive co-ordinator) Mike Smith was there, but it's little different when you break them down and start game-planning them than when you're just going against them in practice. A lot of things look familiar, but they haven't played a game yet so I have to be prepared for anything."

The Bears lost last week 23-17 after the offence failed to score on four tries from the 5-yard line in the final 30 seconds. Glennon had only 50 passing yards heading into the fourth quarter of the loss to Atlanta before he led a rally. He finished 26 of 40 for 213 yards with a 19-yard touchdown toss to Tarik Cohen. Glennon threw only 13 times through three quarters.

"I think I executed what we wanted to do," Glennon said. "We knew they were a bend-don't-break defence, and (we) just wanted to be patient the whole game. Even down 10, I was still just finding the completion and taking it."

Glennon's lack of mobility was somewhat of a factor, as he was sacked four times including the game's final play.

"I know what I do well, and I'm not going to try to be more mobile," Glennon said. "I'm just going to stick to who I am and just find more ways to execute."

This week, Glennon will be without both his top two receivers, after Kevin White went on injured reserve with a fractured scapula. Cameron Meredith went out in preseason with a torn ACL.

"Guys are just going to have to step up and we'll have to develop that chemistry as fast as we can because there's really no other choice," Glennon said.

NOTES

Linebacker Jerrell Freeman was put on injured reserve Tuesday and Fox said it was due to a torn pectoral muscle. Freeman suffered the injury early in Sunday's game. . Cornerback Prince Amukamara practiced Wednesday on a limited basis after missing last weekend's game and practices with an ankle injury. Guard Kyle Long (ankle) and wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) went through practice onn a limited basis.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press