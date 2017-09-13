Steelers LBs Watt, Chickillo make instant impact

"I don't really have numbers of what I want to do in a game," Watt said. "I just want to go out there and play my absolute best. I'll never be able to play as good as I want to."

Consider the standards impossibly high. Yet Watt and Chickillo hardly appeared overcome by the stage even if they still consider themselves in the embryonic stages of their development. Both came to their current position late in their football lives. Watt started his college career at Wisconsin as a tight end. Chickillo spent four years on the defensive line at Miami.

Yet there they were in Cleveland lining up on the edge and taking turns chasing Kizer all over the field.

"Any time guys are making plays, the energy is contagious," Chickillo said.

The results too. While Chickillo stressed he was simply happy to leave with a victory, his performance showcased the fruits of two years of labour after the Steelers took a flyer on him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

"I was a blank canvas when I got here," Chickillo said.

One the coaching staff and Chickillo spent the better part of two years transforming. He dropped 40 pounds during his rookie season, going from 285 to 245 while gaining the support of special teams coach Danny Smith, who was won over by Chickillo's relentlessness.

Chickillo started seven games at linebacker in 2016 due to injury, the results were promising but hardly spectacular.

And then Sunday came. While the majority of his family hunkered down in Florida riding out Hurricane Irma, Chickillo did something he promised them he'd always do regardless of the circumstances: he carried on the family business. Grandfather Nick spent a season with the Chicago Cardinals in the 1950s. Dad Tony played three years for the Jets and the Chargers in the 1980s before kicking around the Arena Football League.

The third generation of Chickillos to play in the NFL figures to stick around considerably longer. If his play against the Browns proved anything, it's not just that he belongs in the league. But that he can be a difference maker. Watt too.

"I knew both of them had it in them," inside linebacker Ryan Shazier said. "I knew T.J. was going to be a great player and Chick works his butt off and we've seen it in camp. When those guys get the opportunity to show what they can do, it makes the whole defence proud."

NOTES: DE Stephon Tuitt (left biceps) did not practice on Wednesday. ... S J.J. Wilcox also sat while going through the concussion protocol.

By Will Graves, The Associated Press