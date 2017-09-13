Gano wins kicking job; Panthers waive Butker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Graham Gano has officially won the Panthers kicking job.

The Panthers on Wednesday waived rookie kicker Harrison Butker, the team's seventh-round draft pick. The roster move was necessitated after Carolina claimed cornerback LaDarius Gunter off waivers from Green Bay.

Gano and Butker waged a kicking battle during the preseason and the team ultimately decided to keep both on the 53-man roster. Gano kicked on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and made all three field goal attempts and both extra points.

Gano has been Carolina's kicker since 2012 but missed three field goals in the season finale last year prompting the team to draft Butker.