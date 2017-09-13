Elliott, Cowboys provide litmus test for Broncos' D-line fix

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell last month over a domestic violence case in Ohio, but that penalty is on hold as it works its way through the courts.

Cleared to play, Elliott rushed for 104 yards in the Cowboys' 19-3 season-opening win over the New York Giants on Sunday night despite the Giants' focus on stopping the run.

"That's what we expect every week," Elliott said. "We're going to run the football. We're going to show you different looks, but it's going to be the same four plays. It's going to be you versus us. You've got to stop us. You've got to be better than us."

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Elliott's legal issues aren't adversely affecting the team.

"I think the biggest thing we try to instil in our players and really try to live as coaches is just the importance of focusing," Garrett said. "Focus on us, focus on today and focus on the task at hand, the things that are most important, which is our work, our preparation and getting better and obviously the things we can control.

"So, that's a big emphasis for all of us, again players and coaches alike. And we try to instil that in our team and certainly in situations like this it's doubly important."

Should Elliott ultimately have to serve his suspension this season, Garrett's goal is to make sure the Cowboys aren't a one-man show that will stagger without him.

"He's obviously a really good player and he's been very productive for us in the short time that he's been with us. But you like to think you can build a team where you're not solely reliant on any one guy," Garrett said.

Notes: The Broncos matched $87,500 in player donations to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. ... RB Devontae Booker (hand) practiced for the first time since OTAs. Out were RG Ron Leary (concussion), FS Darian Stewart (groin) and CB Brendan Langley (knee). LT Garett Bolles (shoulder) was limited. Joseph said Booker most likely won't play this weekend but he was pleased to see him back on the field for what was really a jog-through following the Monday night game. "He did most of our scout team reps and a small sum of our first- and second-team offensive reps," Joseph said.

