Australia makes 1 change to starting XV for Argentina test

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has made just one change to its starting lineup for Saturday's test against Argentina, when both teams are trying to notch their first win of the Rugby Championship.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika on Thursday said Rob Simmons would line up for his 75th test cap alongside Adam Coleman in the second row, with Rory Arnold out of the squad.

Lock Izack Rodda will get a chance to play in his second test if called upon from the bench, while the match could also mark the debut for rugby league convert Marika Koroibete after he was named among the reserves.

Fiji-born Koroibete switched from the Melbourne Storm to Super Rugby's Melbourne Rebels after the 2016 National Rugby League season. He has taken Curtis Rona's spot on the bench for the Canberra match.