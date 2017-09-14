American stars Morgan, Rapinoe donating salaries to charity

LONDON — World Cup winners Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are donating 1 per cent of their salaries to soccer charities.

The Americans are the first female players to join the Common Goal movement started by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, who is encouraging players to pledge 1 per cent of their pay to charities.

Morgan says "as the global profile of women's football continues to grow, players like myself and Megan will have an increasing number of opportunities to use our status for good."

In a statement, Mata thanks the American teammates for showing "courage to stand up and bring the movement" to the United States.