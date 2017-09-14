Bruins sign Pastrnak to 6-year, $40 million deal

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins signed forward David Pastrnak to a six-year contract worth $40 million on Thursday.

The team had been negotiating with the restricted free agent over the summer. Pastrnak had career highs with 34 goals, 70 points and a plus-11 last season.

A native of the Czech Republic, Pastrnak was a first-round pick in the 2014 draft. In his three-year NHL career, the 6-foot Czech native has 59 goals and 64 assists in 172 games.

By The Associated Press