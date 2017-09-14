David Price off disabled list; Red Sox to use him in bullpen

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox activated left-hander David Price on Thursday and plan to use him out of the bullpen.

Price went on the 10-day disabled list July 28 with an inflamed elbow. Manager John Farrell said Thursday he looked good in two simulated games.

"I think there will be some spots that will emerge naturally," Farrell said. "I think the one thing that he has shown in these two work sessions is the full assortment of pitches, good power to his fastball.

"From just a physical standpoint, I think he's passed those tests to put him in this position and looking forward to getting him back to game activity."