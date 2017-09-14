Anti-doping group wants Winter Games ban of Russian leaders

LIMA, Peru — A group of 17 anti-doping leaders wants the Russian Olympic Committee banned from the upcoming Winter Games.

In a statement released Thursday, the leaders say "sports leaders and organizations should not be given credentials to the Olympics when they intentionally violate the rules and rob clean athletes."

The statement was signed by leaders of anti-doping agencies in the U.S., Britain, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. It says there should be a path for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals if they can prove they're subject to strong anti-doping procedures.

A report by investigator Richard McLaren uncovered evidence of a state-sponsored doping system inside Russia at the Sochi Olympics and beforehand. The International Olympic Committee has two panels reviewing that report in order to determine Russia's fate for next year.