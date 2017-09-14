No. 18 Kansas State, Vanderbilt's undefeated starts on line

No. 18 Kansas State (2-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0), Saturday 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

Line: Kansas State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Vanderbilt leads 1-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Kansas State can continue a perfect start and make a case for a higher ranking by beating a Southeastern Conference opponent on the road. Vanderbilt hasn't been 3-0 to start a season since 2011.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt QB Kyle Shurmur vs. Kansas State's defence. Shurmur has not been intercepted yet his season, while the Wildcats led the Big 12 last season with 16 interceptions. Kansas State already has three interceptions this season, and S Kendall Adams returned one for a touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: QB Jesse Ertz. The senior opened the season throwing for a career-high 333 yards and tied a school record with four TD passes. He comes in ranked fourth nationally in passing efficiency and yards per completion. But he's also liable to run as well after he finished with 1,012 yards rushing and 12 TDs last season.

Vanderbilt: RB Ralph Webb. Vanderbilt's all-time leading rusher is starting his 40th consecutive game, but he has just 103 yards on 37 carries so far this season with two TDs.