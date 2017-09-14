Receiver Graham re-signs with Alouettes

MONTREAL — Receiver T.J. Graham is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

The five-foot-11, 188-pound Graham signed with the CFL club Thursday. The Alouettes also added international defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye to the practice roster.

Graham signed with Montreal in May and in two pre-season games had four catches for 49 yards before being released. He participated in the Carolina Panthers' training camp before being released.

Graham has spent five seasons in the NFL with Buffalo, the New York Jets and New Orleans, registering 61 catches for 794 yards and four TDs in 47 career games.