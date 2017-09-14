Next challenge for Browns rookie QB Kizer: Ravens defence

"It was obviously one of those games where we weren't going to go crazy and throw for 600 yards," Flacco said. "It doesn't really matter to me. I just want to win."

Some things to know about the Browns-Ravens matchup:

STRONG DEBUT: The Ravens put their retooled secondary on display last week, and the results were even better than anticipated. Free agent pickups Brandon Carr and Tony Jefferson contributed heavily: Carr picked off a pass and Jefferson had nine tackles and a sack. "That was a dream come true. I never pitched a shutout in the NFL," Jefferson said.

"To come here and do it with the group we did it with, and how hard we worked in the summer, that outcome was great."

NO SECOND CHANCES: Though Cleveland's Jeremy Crowell was limited to 33 yards on 17 carries last week, he moved past Bobby Mitchell into ninth place on the team career list with 2,298 yards.

He also peeled off an 85-yard touchdown run against Baltimore last season. "He's definitely a big-play guy," Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "He can break tackles, so we have to make sure to gang-tackle."

THE TEACHER: Jackson was Baltimore's quarterbacks coach during Flacco's first two seasons, and he's looking to tutor Kizer in much the same fashion.

"Here's a young guy who's trying to acquire some of the things Joe has had happen for him in his career. The blueprint for me of bringing Joe along, there are some things there I might use for DeShone. I'll use what works for DeShone the best. But I will take some things that I used with Joe."

ENCORE REQUIRED: The Ravens' defence has no intention of letting last week's gem influence their play in this game. Terrell Suggs, who contributed two sacks and a forced fumble in Cincinnati, said, "You kind of have to have a short memory. Because this is the NFL, your fate can change in a week. We are acting like last week was just a dream. We lived in the moment, but we kind of moved on."

RESPECT FOR THOMAS: Browns left tackle Joe Thomas hasn't missed a game — or an offensive play — since joining the Browns as the third overall pick in 2007. The 10-time Pro Bowler has streak of 9,996 successive snaps and will break 10,000 early in the first quarter. "That is legit," Suggs said. "That is pretty amazing, especially in this league. It is a physical league for his position. That is a pretty awesome milestone and accomplishment."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press