Arsenal win delayed, AC Milan start fast in Europa romp

Alexandar Borkovic's header reduced the deficit early in the second half, Silva completed his hat trick, and Suso finished the rout just a minute after coming off the bench.

"Andre Silva ... needed this," Montella said.

After three years away, AC Milan returned to European competition as perhaps the favourite — at least until December when eight teams jump in as a result of placing third in a Champions League group.

Also, AEK won at Rijeka 2-1 in another Group D game.

EVERTON STRUGGLES

Following consecutive losses to Chelsea and Tottenham in the English Premier League, Everton went on to struggle in Bergamo. Wayne Rooney failed to impress and his teammates made no difference.

After a 26-year absence in Europe, Atalanta cruised, with all the goals in the first half.

BRAGA RALLIES

Hoffenheim's confidence after beating Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday was pricked by Braga, which rallied from a goal down to beat the German host 2-1.

Sandro Wagner headed in a Pavel Kaderabek cross for Hoffenheim to lead in its league debut in Group C.

Joao Carlos equalized, and another Ricardo Esgaio cross set up the match-winner for Dyego Sousa after the break.

OTHERS

Real Sociedad scored twice within a minute early in the first half on the way to a 4-0 victory over Rosenborg in its Europa League group stage debut. Diego Llorente netted the opener nine minutes into the game, and the closer in the second half.

In another high-scorer, Alassane Plea scored the first two goals to lead Nice over Zulte Waregem 5-1 in Group K.

Another Italian club, Lazio, came from a 2-1 down to win 3-2 at Dutch side Vitesse in its Group K opener. Murgia scored the winner 15 minutes from time after Ciro Immobile equalized eight minutes earlier.

Marseille beat Turkey's Konyaspor 1-0 in Group I courtesy of a header by Adil Rami from Dimitri Payet's corner kick.

By Karel Janicek, The Associated Press