Falcons' D plans to have foot on the gas vs Packers' Rodgers

The challenge against Rodgers is different for a player facing the veteran for the first time.

"He's incredible," said rookie defensive end Takkarist McKinley. "The defensive line and the defence in general have to be real smart. We have to be disciplined and keep going."

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, now on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, created the "All Gas, No Brakes" motto during the off-season. Quinn said the message is "go as hard as you can" with "no hesitation" on every play.

"It's another way to say you've got to be wide open to play and it's the speed that we're looking for," he said. "Don't hesitate, don't hold back, it's got to be full speed."

Cornerback Desmond Trufant said Rodgers "puts extra pressure on the defensive backs" with his ability to extend plays.

"They've got great chemistry between the quarterback and receivers," Trufant said. "It's a challenge. We've got to come with it."

NOTES: C Alex Mack (back) was upgraded to full participation for Thursday's practice. S Kemal Ishmael (hamstring), LB Duke Riley (knee), RB Brian Hill (ankle) and TE Eric Saubert (hamstring) were still listed as limited on the injury report. ... Quinn said WR Taylor Gabriel "feels healthy, finally" after being slowed by a lower leg injury. Quinn said Gabriel is "really excited to get going" and is "a big part" of the game plan.

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press