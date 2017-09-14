Pats WR Cooks blocking out hype of facing former Saints team

"It just happens to be that he's on the other side of the ball this week coming back here to New Orleans," Brees said. "Obviously he was a great part of this team for three years and I wish him the best of success, although I'd rather him not go off in this game."

One of the things that attracted the Patriots to Cooks was his ability to stretch the field. He was a deep target for Brees, and other times Cooks was able to show off his breakaway speed and knack for turning short passes into long gains.

With Edelman unavailable in Week 1, offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels lined up Chris Hogan in Edelman's normal slot position on multiple downs. If Hogan continues in that capacity, the role he filled on the outside last season is open for Cooks.

"We can't let Brandin Cooks get a deep ball," Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said "You can run your curls, whatever your little routes are besides the home run ball, but when you put on the tape, Brandin Cooks is running deep a lot. That'll definitely be something that we have to stop."

Cooks was targeted seven times in Week 1, pulling in three catches for 88 yards. He got the bulk of that on one play, hauling in a 54-yard reception in the third quarter.

One of Cooks' other strengths in New Orleans, Vaccaro said, was his ability to break down defences in the film room.

"I know he's studying and I know he's doing all his little rituals that Brandin Cooks does," Vaccaro said. "But at the same time, we've practiced against him. I know his strengths and weaknesses and our coaches do, too. So, I hope that will give us an advantage."

Cooks said he's ready for the challenge.

"Especially after a nasty one last week," Cooks said. "I'm excited to get back working with the guys, going in doing what we have to do to play a great game."

___

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

By Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press