Betances still upset over Girardi bringing in Chapman

NEW YORK — Dellin Betances is still upset Yankees manager Joe Girardi brought in Aroldis Chapman to replace him in the eighth inning against Tampa Bay.

New York led 3-1 Wednesday when Betances allowed Longoria's one-out single in the eighth and struck out Logan Morrison. Girardi decided he wanted Chapman to face Steven Souza Jr.

Speaking Thursday, Betances said, "I was shocked. I was surprised."

Betances and Girardi had not yet spoken about the matter. Betances said, "I don't know if there's an explanation that I'm going to take," although he repeatedly said he respects the decision.