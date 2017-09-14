Fisher, Florida State getting back to routine after Irma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher is familiar with hurricanes wreaking havoc on a football schedule.

Fisher was LSU's offensive co-ordinator in 2005 when three games were rescheduled due to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. No. 11 Florida State is in the middle of a three-week idle stretch due to Hurricane Irma. The Seminoles' Sept. 9 game against Louisiana-Monroe was cancelled and the contest against No. 17 Miami was moved from Saturday to Oct 7.

With players and their families safe and accounted for, Fisher has tried to make this week's routine as normal as possible despite classes not being held. The Seminoles practiced for the first time since the storm on Tuesday and will go until Friday.

Florida State will have the weekend off and resume practices on Monday in preparation for its Sept. 23 game against North Carolina State.

The biggest difference between what Fisher dealt with at LSU and in Tallahassee is that the Tigers didn't have two consecutive games moved and that the longest time between games was two weeks. By the time the Seminoles face the Wolfpack, it will have been 20 days between that game and the 24-7 loss to top-ranked Alabama on Sept. 2 in Atlanta.

"Not many people get to go through two of them like that," said Fisher of having to adjust things. "As far as the impact of distractions and things like that, it is very similar to LSU."

Safety Derwin James said it almost feels like preseason camp because classes are not in session and the Seminoles have played just one game.

"We're getting to focus on things that normally we wouldn't have the time to do during the season," the sophomore added. "I'm sure that the practices the next couple days though will be more about getting ready for N.C. State."

Florida State had four days off before resuming practices. Tight end Ryan Izzo said the team was a little bit out of shape on Tuesday due to the layoff but feels like they are back to a normal rhythm.

The Seminoles have been using the extra practice time to refine special teams and get freshman quarterback James Blackman more comfortable with the offence. FSU had three major special teams gaffes in the loss to Alabama— a blocked punt, field goal and fumble on a kick return — that led to 14 Crimson Tide points.