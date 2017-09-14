MLB hopes to approve Marlins sale before November

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball hopes to hold a special meeting before November to vote on approving the sale of the Miami Marlins to a group headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

The next scheduled owners' meeting is Nov. 15-16 at Orlando, Florida.

"I don't think it will go as long as November," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday before a town hall meeting with fans at Yankee Stadium. "I don't have a date yet. I'm going to try to do it at some point between now and the November owners' meeting."

Manfred said the special meeting likely would be held as a telephone conference call.