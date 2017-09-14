UConn's 8 newcomers already competing for playing time

STORRS, Conn. — The competition to earn playing time is already in high gear at UConn, where eight newcomers have joined the Huskies.

So far, it's been just pickup games, limited workouts with coaches and on Thursday, their first media session.

But 6-foot-9 freshman forward Josh Carlton says everyone knows they have a chance at playing time and everyone is looking to impress.

The roster includes just two players who saw significant action during last year's 16-17 campaign — guards Jalen Adams and Christian Vital.