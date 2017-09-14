Von Miller swears he's not worried about sackless streak

Miller isn't worried about his dearth of sacks, figuring they'll come in bunches, like his mentor, Elvis Dumervil, used to say. Plus, he knows he can wreck an offensive game plan in other ways. So, no, he isn't pressing.

"I've been playing great," Miller said. "We've been playing great as a defence. ... I'm on it. The sacks are going to come."

Other subplots as the Cowboys seek their first win over Denver since 1995:

ELLIOTT'S EXPLOITS: Ezekiel Elliott has 100 or more scrimmage yards in 12 of 16 career games, including 140 against the Giants in the opener. The Broncos allowed Melvin Gordon to gain just 33 yards on 17 tries after he scampered for 21 yards on his first carry.

In Elliott, whose six-game suspension in a domestic violence case is on hold, the Broncos get a litmus test for their off-season makeover of their defensive line featuring the additions of nose tackles Domata Peko and Zack Kerr, who returned this week from a sprained knee.

RECORD BREAKER: Witten is set to break Ed "Too Tall" Jones' club record by playing in his 225th game Sunday. That's a week after topping Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin's franchise mark in yards receiving with 11,947, 43 yards more than Irvin.

"I don't think I've ever been around a guy who is as dedicated to getting every aspect of his job done the right way every day," Garrett said.

LEARY SIDELINED: The Broncos' big off-season addition was right guard Ron Leary , who bolted Dallas for Denver's four-year, $36 million contract. But he left his first game with a concussion, leaving the Broncos scrambling to plug in Connor McGovern and Billy Turner.

They might end up using both men, just like they rotated Max Garcia and Allen Barbre at left guard last week.

SUSPECT SECONDARY?: Emmanuel Sanders had just three catches for 26 yards in Week 1, but the Cowboys' secondary could be the setup for a big bounce-back. The Cowboys lost cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency, along with safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick started alongside newcomer Nolan Carroll against the Giants. Scandrick got hurt, leading to significant snaps for Chidobe Awuzie, a rookie from Colorado. The safeties are holdovers Jeff Heath and Byron Jones.

GO-TO GUYS: Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has an NFL-high 61 career TDs since entering the league in 2010.

"He's a baller," said Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas, who has 52 career TDs.

Each has 11 TD catches since signing similar five-year, $70 million deals two summers ago, but Bryant has missed 10 games. So his 83 receptions for 1,540 yards pale in comparison to Thomas' 200 receptions for 2,454 yards.

