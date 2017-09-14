49ers DC Robert Saleh prepares to face former Seahawks team

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Robert Saleh had been in the NFL for six seasons with Houston by the time he arrived as an assistant coach in Seattle in 2011. He immediately realized what the Seahawks were building with players like Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

"We had decent defences, but you recognize, it was like right when we got there. Like, 'Man these guys are a lot different than what we had in Houston,' at that time," Saleh said Thursday. "To see those guys just taste a little bit of success and to see Earl, Richard, Kam. Bobby Wagner was a rookie, KJ Wright. Then once Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril came in it was like they just took that thing completely over."

The Seahawks went to the playoffs in Saleh's second season as a defensive quality control assistant and won the Super Bowl the following year. He parlayed that success into a better job in Jacksonville. Saleh followed former Seahawks co-ordinator Gus Bradley and spent the past three seasons as Bradley's linebackers coach on the Jaguars.

Saleh is now building his own defence as co-ordinator in San Francisco, and has the opportunity to take the lessons he learned with the Seahawks to boost one of their rivals in the NFC West.

Saleh said he absorbed all sorts of knowledge, from scheme and philosophy to how learning to prepare, from Bradley, and getting a players' perspective from fellow assistant and former NFL linebacker Ken Norton Jr.

He also saw how head coach Pete Carroll always stayed true to himself and is trying to do the same in his own career.

"The biggest influence I took from coach Carroll is from a philosophy standpoint," Saleh said. "Understanding who you are as a person. Understanding what's important to you as a person. And, how to apply it to the message that you're trying to deliver. Understanding that everybody has a style and that every style is the right style provided you apply it in the right way. So, just from a philosophy standpoint, speaking to people, handling people is where I have my greatest growth from coach Carroll."

Carroll said Saleh has added his own wrinkles to the defence and expects him to have great success in his first job as an NFL co-ordinator, even though the Niners may lack the talent defensively that was in Seattle when Saleh arrived six years ago.

"I'm not surprised at all that he has arrived here as a co-ordinator in the league," Carroll said. "Great worker, brilliant guy, good communicator. He gets it. Great demeanour about him and a lot of energy. I'm not surprised at all."

Having coached against the Seattle style of defence over the years and having served as offensive co-ordinator for another former Seahawks defensive co-ordinator, Dan Quinn, first-year 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to find a disciple of that defence to run his unit in San Francisco.