'It's only 1 game,' Fitzgerald says of season-opening loss

"Obviously losing the best offensive player, we feel, in the National Football League is deflating," Fitzgerald said, "but there's going to be a lot more guys that are going to go down for all the rest of the teams in the league. That's what the numbers always say. The guys that are going to be playing just have to step up and make their plays."

So who makes up for the more than 2,000 yards of offence Johnson had last season?

"When he gets back, week nine or eight or whatever he gets back, he's going to have to get 2,000 yards from there to make up for lost time," Fitzgerald said. "Until then the other guys have to chip in. That's the thinking."

Fitzgerald said he believes Johnson's personality and attitude will help in his recovery.

"David, more so than any other guys I've been around, the way he is, how humble and hardworking and dedicated and determined will make his recovery that much better," Fitzgerald said.

"He's a guy who's very grounded. His head is never in the clouds. He's not motivated by outside things. He's just motivated to be great so I think that will really help him in his rehabilitation."

Fitzgerald has never had to deal with such a severe injury. He's been remarkably durable since the Cardinals drafted him No. 3 overall in 2004, missing only six of 209 games, just two since 2008.

But he has acknowledged the wear and tear of his long career, though.

A week ago, as he headed toward his 14th season opener, Fitzgerald was asked how he felt.

"Ask me next week," he said.

So on Thursday someone asked him how he felt.

"It felt like it normally felt," Fitzgerald said. "Hits are still hard."

