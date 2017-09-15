Cruz and Seager lead Mariners past Rangers 10-4

"We've been punched in the mouth," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "We're not out. We're going to play to the end."

Hernandez made his first start since being put on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis on Aug. 5. He was on a pitch count and threw 54 pitches, allowing three hits and striking out three in 3 2/3 innings.

"It was good, man. It was fun," Hernandez said. "Didn't try to do too much, trying to get through 50 pitches, out there as long as I can."

Andrew Albers (5-1) pitched the final five innings and allowed three hits.

Hernandez had an early lead to work with when Seager hit a two-run home run in the second. Three innings later Yonder Alonso hit a bases-loaded double to give the Mariners a 5-1 lead.

Alonso's bases-clearing hit was the final batter for Andrew Cashner (9-10). The Rangers starter allowed six hits, five runs, and walked five in 4 1/3 innings.

"I didn't command my fastball. I'm not very good when I don't do that," Cashner said. "Going back and watching video after the game, my hips were flying open and I was flying open with my front side. Small adjustment to fix."

Seattle pushed the lead to 9-1 during a 34-minute sixth inning that featured 50 pitches and 10 batters.

Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer in the seventh to cut the lead to 9-4 before Cruz homered off the foul pole in the bottom half of the inning.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rangers: OF Carlos Gomez has resumed batting practice but is still dealing with a high right ankle sprain. He's progressing as expected, but still struggling with mobility.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (12-3) will make his first start after being placed on the DL on Aug. 11 with a strained pectoral muscle.

Rangers: RHP Nick Martinez (3-6) will make his first start since Aug. 31 against Houston. Martinez has worked as a relief pitcher in September and last made an appearance on Sept. 10 against New York.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Sean Shapiro, The Associated Press