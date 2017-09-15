Iowa looking for complete team effort against North Texas

Perhaps the most surprising thing to come out of Iowa's 44-41 OT win over Iowa State was the performance of sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley, who threw for 333 yards and five TDs in his first road start. That's troubling for North Texas, which allowed 394 yards and five touchdowns through the air in last week's 54-32 loss to SMU.

"We need to play much better in the back end. We've got to be more disciplined. We need to have our eyes in the right spots," North Texas coach Seth Littrell said.

HAWKEYE LINE SHUFFLING

Iowa announced Monday that starting tackle Ike Boettger is out for the season with an Achilles injury. The Hawkeyes have since shifted Sean Welsh to right tackle and redshirt freshman Alaric Jackson to left tackle. True freshman Tristan Wirfs, a highly-touted 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect, is now Welsh's backup.

"We just have to plan like he will play at some point because we're really running out of depth," Ferentz said of Wirfs, who won the discus and the shot put at the Drake Relays this spring.

EXTRA POINTS

Iowa beat North Texas 62-16 when the teams met in Iowa City two years ago. ... The Mean Green averaged just 24.8 points a game last season. ... Iowa had four touchdown drives of 89 yards or longer last week, with a fifth that went 76 yards. ... Former Hawkeyes coach Hayden Fry went 40-23-3 at North Texas before leaving for Iowa in 1979. Fry went on to win 143 games with the Hawkeyes.

HE SAID IT

"They've got a lot of trust in me. But we talk about getting the other guys in the game. James (Butler) can make some really explosive plays. He needs to play more, and we're going to make that happen." — Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley, who has 52 carries through just two games.

