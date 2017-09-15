Mickelson, Bradley working their way back to better golf

"Because his upside — his potential as a player — is as high as just about anybody."

The opening round Thursday at the BMW Championship was but a small step.

Bradley birdied his opening three holes on his way to a 65. Mickelson played bogey-free for a 66.

Mickelson believes he has found a cure for losing focus and energy during a round, much of that attributed to his psoriatic arthritis. He won't go into details on what changed, hinting only at diet and some medication. He finished sixth two weeks ago. Every week, he looks better.

Mickelson's text message was meaningful to Bradley, along with other words of encouragement he has received during this slump from the likes of Ernie Els. Bradley dropped as low as No. 120 in the world this summer, and now is barely inside the top 100.

What really stung was in April, when he was home watching the Masters on TV for the first time since his rookie season. His five-year exemption from winning the PGA Championship had expired.

"It stinks. It's no fun. No fun watching majors at home, no fun watching Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups at home," Bradley said. "You start feeling bad for yourself. You've got to put more effort in, work harder and practice harder and play more, and hopefully it will pay off.

"It's motivation to play better," he said. "Only I can fix that."

Bradley has a long way to go. He likely needs to finish in the top five to have any chance of getting to the Tour Championship. If he can get to Atlanta, he would be assured of getting in all four majors next year. "You're basically top 50 in the world," Bradley said.

He also has a baby due in November.

Perhaps more importantly, Bradley has motivation again. For years, he played as though he had something to prove. He wasn't recruited to top colleges, instead playing at St. John's. He kicked around in the minor leagues and worked his way up to the PGA Tour while hearing plenty of doubters along the way.

But after winning three times — including a major and a World Golf Championship — in his first two years, he began a slow slide.

The motivation now?

"Everyone thinks I stink. You should read my Twitter feed," he said. "I look forward to coming out every day and proving people wrong. ... Things are different now. I have a lot to work for, a lot more years out here. And I look forward to that."

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press