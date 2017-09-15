With Everton wobbling, Rooney set for tough return to United

Put simply, Everton is too easy to defend against. In four Premier League games, the team has scored two goals — both coming from Rooney, who has been one of the few players to escape criticism.

So far, anyway.

Rooney is expected to get a warm reception from United's fans at Old Trafford. He spent 13 years at United, and was its most recent captain and all-time record scorer with 253.

"He will get the welcome he deserves," United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday. "In this country, the word 'legend' comes too easy. That's not his case. He is a real legend at this club.

"The stadium will show him the respect that he deserves, I hope before the match and after the match but not during the match."

After being marginalized last season in Mourinho's first year in charge, Rooney — a player who always takes the field feeling he has a point to prove — will be determined to show he can still cut it on the highest stage.

Current form suggests, however, that Everton and Rooney are in for a difficult afternoon. It also remains to be seen if Rooney is in the right frame of mind to play, considering he is due to appear in court on Monday to answer a charge of drunk-driving.

Asked whether his own job might be under pressure, Koeman said he knew modern-day soccer was "all about winning and results.

"I'm too long in the job to think any different," he said.

What will help Everton is the absence of United midfielder Paul Pogba, who picked up a hamstring injury in the Champions League in midweek.

But in Lukaku, United has a player who can remind Everton of exactly what they are missing.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press