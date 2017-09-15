Swift may see bigger role for No. 13 Georgia against Samford

___

Here are some more things to watch when Samford, a FCS team from the Southern Conference, plays Georgia for the first time since 1943, when it was known as Howard:

COACHING CONNECTION: Samford coach Chris Hatcher gave Smart his first job. Hatcher was Valdosta State's coach when he hired Smart as an assistant in 2000 and promoted the young coach to defensive co-ordinator in 2001.

"'I'm very thankful of the opportunity he gave me," Smart said. "I really enjoyed my time on his staff. Some of my greatest memories are at Valdosta State. I was young then and a whole lot different as a coach."

SEC SCHEDULES: This will be the sixth SEC opponent for Samford in the last seven years. Mississippi State beat Samford 56-41 in 2016. Samford threw for 468 yards while completing 42 of 70 passes.

HATCH ATTACK: Hatcher, who also has served as coach at Georgia Southern and Murray State, was known for his explosive offence when he worked with Smart at Valdosta State. He still has high standards on offence, which explains why he says this year's unit has been "erratic" despite averaging 38.5 points.

"Our defence and special teams have kept us in the games," Hatcher said. "The thing about this team is we've been able to fight through adversity in both football games and find a way to win, a mark of a really good team."

PATIENT CHUBB: Chubb, who has topped 1,000 yards rushing in two of his three seasons, may have difficulty posting big numbers again in a deep backfield. He said he's OK with his modest two-game totals of 28 carries for 159 yards.

"It is a challenge to give everybody enough carries and enough touches," Chubb said. "They do a great job of distributing those out."

Michel has 160 yards on 29 carries.

INJURY UPDATE: Smart said cornerback Malkom Parrish (broken bone in foot) and Eason "are really improving, so we're excited about where they are." Parrish had surgery before the season and, like Eason, is not expected to return against Samford.

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press