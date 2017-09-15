No. 1 Alabama readies for another MWC team, Colorado State

Bobo brings a quarterback, Nick Stevens, who has passed for 985 yards in three games and also has an All-MWC receiver in Michael Gallup.

"He does a great job of executing their offence," Saban said of Stevens. "He's a smart player that gets them in the right play a lot. Very, very efficient in the passing game. They've got a lot of good concepts that they use, they've got good skill players, they create great balance on offence and he takes what the defence gives.

"And he's a very accurate passer and probably, from a passing standpoint, maybe the most efficient guy we've played against so far this year."

Some other things to know about the Colorado State-Alabama game:

TURNOVER RATE: Colorado State has already forced nine turnovers, including seven interceptions. The Tide offence has yet to turn the ball over but Saban wants his own defence to do a better job of stripping the ball from opposing players.

RUN DABOLL: New offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll hasn't really unleashed tailbacks Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough, or at least they haven't produced a big performance yet. Harris and Scarbrough have run for a combined 181 yards through two games but they're still one of the Southeastern Conference's top tandems.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is easily the team's leading rusher with 209 yards, including a 154-yard, two-touchdown performance against Fresno State.

TUSCALOOSA RETURN: Bobo played at Bryant-Denny with Georgia on Oct. 1, 1994. Alabama won 29-28 but Georgia won both games in Tuscaloosa when Bobo was a Bulldogs assistant. His offensive co-ordinator Will Friend was a starting guard for the Tide in the mid-90s.

TIDE'S HEALTH: Saban hasn't indicated whether linebackers Rashaan Evans (groin) or Anfernee Jennings (sprained ankle) will be able to return from injuries. He also said he wasn't sure if tailback Josh Jacobs will play after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury sustained in fall camp.

NONCONFERENCE STREAK: Alabama has a 28-game nonconference winning streak at Bryant-Denny Stadium since losing to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007. The Tide has won such games by an average score of 37.8-11.8 with nine shutouts under Saban.

By John Zenor, The Associated Press