Cubs shortstop Russell nears return from foot injury

CHICAGO — Shortstop Addison Russell is just about ready to return to the Chicago Cubs' lineup.

The 2016 All-Star says he's pain-free and hopes to play this weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals after being sidelined since Aug. 2 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. If not, he could be back early next week.

Russell is scheduled to work out Saturday. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says the Cubs "will see" how the workout goes before deciding whether to activate him.

The Cubs plan to ease Russell back in. Once he returns, Javier Baez figures to see more time at second base after filling in at shortstop.