FIU finds football game to replace contest lost to Irma

MIAMI — FIU has a full 12-game football schedule again.

The Panthers have struck a deal to play host to UMass on Dec. 2, unless FIU is playing in the Conference USA championship game that day. The game fills the hole on FIU's schedule created by the cancellation of this weekend's planned matchup at Indiana.

The Panthers and Hoosiers elected to call off that game earlier this week because of the issues FIU has faced in dealing with Hurricane Irma.

UMass was scheduled to have its regular season end on Nov. 18. It will be the second trip to Florida this season for UMass, which also visits South Florida on Oct. 14.