Williams, 'Canes open training camp with sense of optimism

RALEIGH, N.C. — Justin Williams zipped up and down the ice with the Carolina Hurricanes — just like old times.

For the player known as "Mr. Game 7," mark down Practice 1 as a success.

Williams went through his first practice with his new teammates — and his old club — Friday when the Hurricanes opened training camp with a sense of optimism that they're on the cusp of ending the NHL's longest active playoff drought.

"I don't think it matters how many training camps you've been through," Williams said. "You're always a little jittery on the first one. Getting to know the coaches, getting to know the players. It's all a feeling-out process for me, even though it's my second time around."

Williams provided perhaps the biggest moment in franchise history in 2006 with an empty-net goal against Edmonton in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final to seal the first title in club history.

"It doesn't seem like yesterday," Williams said, "but it doesn't seem that far away."

The Hurricanes haven't done much after that, with their long post-season appearance since then coming in 2009.

Williams certainly has.

Since he was traded to Los Angeles during the 2008-09 season, he won the Cup twice with the Kings, was selected as playoff MVP in 2014, went 7-1 in Game 7s to earn his nickname and had 100 points combined the past two years with Washington.

"It's great to see a familiar face, a guy who has a great past here — one of the best Hurricanes to put on the jersey is coming back," said goalie Cam Ward, the only remaining teammate of Williams' from that '06 team.